With Christmas this week and New Year’s around the corner, Floyd County and Prestonsburg officials provided an update regarding what garbage collections, as well as courthouse and city hall hours of operation.
On Dec. 21, county and Prestonsburg city officials gave an update on what residents could expect, regarding upcoming garbage collections. Officials also provided an update on what the court house and Prestonsburg City Hall may look like in regards to possible hours of operation.
According to Floyd County Solid Waste Director Joe Reynolds, county residents should expect garbage collection to look mostly the same for the week of Christmas. Reynolds said that collection will go as normal, except for Friday, Christmas Day, which he added will be collected on Saturday Dec. 26. Regarding any changes to the New Year’s collection schedule, Reynolds said that there will be none and collections will run per usual.
According to Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, this week’s garbage collection for the city of Prestonsburg will also look very normal, as Friday will be the only day routes aren’t conducted. Stapleton said that all Friday garbage pickups will be made up on Monday, Dec. 28.
Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said that the Floyd County fiscal courthouse will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25. He added that next week, the courthouses schedule will look similar. During the week of New Year’s, Williams said that on Thursday, Dec. 31, and Friday, Jan. 1, the courthouse will also be closed.
For Prestonsburg City Hall, Stapleton said that it will also be closed on Thursday (Dec. 24) and Friday (Dec. 25) of this week. He added that city hall will also be closed on Thursday (Dec. 31) and Friday (Jan. 1) of next week as well due to the New Year’s holiday.
