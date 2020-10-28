During its recent meeting, the Floyd County Fiscal court received a complaint regarding the City of Allen's Police Chief, whom the concerned citizen told the court, "something has to be done with."
On Oct. 20, the Floyd County Fiscal Court held its regular meeting, during which a resident of the City of Allen signed up for public comment to inform the court of concerns regarding the city's police chief. When Judge-Executive Robbie Williams asked resident, Lonnie Hurd, what the issue was, he relied "Darvin Marsillet."
According to Hurd, Marsillet has been riding around the city in a golf cart, pulling individuals over, as well as harassing residents over vehicles pulling in and out of their driveways.
"It's just non-stop," Hurd said. "He shot a dog the other night and that women has got it on camera. She was supposed to be here and he's harassed her.
"There's just no end to it and he's overbearing," he added.
According to Hurd, Marsillet even pulled an elderly lady over, while on the golf cart, outside of Allen City limits.
"I've lived over there for 20 years and he's not been around there for little over a year," Hurd said. "And it's been total chaos."
Williams said that the court has received a few calls regarding the issue, and Magistrate Mark Crider even said that he received of few complaints, which according to him, he discussed with Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt.
County Attorney Keith Bartley said that Marsillet does have county-wide police powers, but Bartley did add that, in his opinion, the city of Allen should address the issue, as it is "surely not the first complaint I've heard and it won't be the last."
According to Williams, he had a resident come into his office recently and cry for about five minutes regarding the way she alleged Marsillet treated her.
During a special meeting the night prior, on Oct. 19, the City of Allen addressed a complaint regrading Marisllet. However, after going into executive session, no action was taken regarding the matter.
According to Marsillet, the complaint was regarding his activity in around the city. However, he said after he shared an extensive activity report, which according to him, included more than a dozen of DUI, drug-related and other arrests or citations over the course of several months, he believed that had answered the question brought up during the Allen City meeting.
Regarding the complaints made during the fiscal court, Marsillet said that he was unaware of the issue until a "couple" days ago. According to him, after hearing of the meeting, he went back and watched the recording, but regarding the complaints made during the fiscal court meeting, Marsillet said that did not want to provide a statement at this time until approved by the city attorney.
As of presstime, no official statement was released.
