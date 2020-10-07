Big Sandy Community and Technical College is currently adjusting to a “new normal” of testing and monitoring for COVID-19, as the new semester has gotten underway.
On Friday, Sept. 25, officials with Big Sandy Community and Technical College sat down to discuss how the current Fall semester is going now that a percentage of its students have returned to campus. The college also discussed how it has been handling COVID-19 testing and how students and staff have been handling the transition to the “new norm” on campus.
BSCTC’s Healthy at Work officer Myra Elliott said, that, as of Oct. 6, the college had followed up on 53 students across its campuses who have reported some type of health symptom. She added that, that number doesn’t necessarily mean a student has reported COVID-19-like symptoms, just that they have reported some form, whether it be a “runny nose or slight cough” of medical symptom. Those students who have reported some type of symptom must show documentation from a healthcare official stating he or she is medically cleared to return to campus.
Out of those 53 individuals, Elliot said, only three positive cases were reported to have contracted the virus. One of those cases, Director of Safety and Security Randy Haney said, was an off-campus student.
According to Elliott, the most difficult part has been working with staff regarding whether students should be allowed inside of classrooms, depending upon what type of symptoms they are showing. However, she said the college has leaned on healthcare officials for guidance. Regarding the 53 individuals that have been tested, Elliott said they’ve been instructed to quarantine away from campus depending on what health care officials diagnose their respective symptoms.
“So once they seek healthcare, then they’ll get a diagnosis that’s not related to COVID-19,” Elliott said. “And then that healthcare official says ‘Ok you’ve got step throat, so you need to stay away from campus for 48 hours’ or whatever date they recommend.”
Those individuals’ timetables, she said, vary depending upon what each individual was diagnosed for.
“We’re just trying to get people to be vigilant because we don’t want them to get complacent,” BSCTC President Dr. Sherry Zylka said. “We’ve been doing OK, but that doesn’t mean the threat doesn’t still exist.”
Students, according to Zylka, have appeared to be comfortable while on campus, something of which the college wanted to focus on prior to the school year kicking off. If any students have had any concerns come up while on campus, they have been referred straight to Elliott or Haney, Zylka said.
According to Zylka, the first three weeks or so was the most hectic, due to students and staff just getting acclimated to the new campus environment, something she said kept Elliott and Haney busy.
Big Sandy has made a number of on-campus changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to ensure the safety of its students and staff. The campus has assigned designated walking paths to help student flow to and from classes, while also having designated sanitizing stations around campus. The campus has also shut down all water fountains. But, according to Haney, the school is in the process of ordering new fountains, which he said will replace the old ones with a new bottle-type dispenser.
“It’s cleaner, it’s safer and it’s self-filling,” Haney said. “We’ve got some coming here but it’ll be around mid October before those will be here and installed. But, we have been placing a lot of water in classrooms and places where students would have access to them, just to try and compensate.”
The campus, according to college officials, has also closed all of its vending machines to try and cut down on contamination as well.
Elliott said that one opportunity that has risen from the current pandemic, has been improving that student engagement regarding the online environment.
“We have just put a lot of energy in to that,” Elliott said. “If anything, this really provided us with an opportunity to put some more emphasis on that.”
BSCTC said they will continue to be vigilant with staff and students as they continue to navigate the pandemic.
