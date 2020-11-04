Last week, Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins announced that a teacher from Betsy Layne High School will be presenting at the annual STEM Conference.
On Friday, Oct. 30, the Floyd County Board of Education announced that Ramya Ravindrababu, a teacher at Betsy Layne High School, will be presenting at the annual STEM Conference, which is hosted by the Center for Integrated Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
“We have the best folks in the nation in our district. Our Floyd County family has gone above and beyond during this pandemic and the board members and I are proud of them and humbled to work with them,” Adkins said. “We want to recognize one of our outstanding teachers, Ramya Ravindrababu.”
Ravindrababu is a mathematics teacher at Betsy Layne High School, where she has taught geometry, AP Calculus, statistics, Algebra I and Algebra II. According to the press release, she is among 500 candidates for the Center for Integrated Natural sciences and Mathematics Early Career STEM Educator Award.
“Ramya is in her 3rd year of teaching and living in Floyd County. One of the things she and I have in common is that you come here to work and totally fall in love with the people. She came from Boston, Massachusetts through Teach for America (TFA) and joined the staff at Betsy Layne High School. Normally, TFA teachers have a two year commitment, but Ramya stayed,” Adkins said. “And on November 11, this young lady will be a presenter at the Center for Integrated Natural Sciences and Mathematics’ annual STEM conference. Northern Kentucky University and the University of Cincinnati and STEMucation Academy sponsor the conference. Ramya’s presentation is about how STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Math] and engineering topics can be integrated with mathematics curriculum to enhance a rigorous standards based teaching approach to math and engineering the world around us.”
