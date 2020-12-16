Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Dec. 14 new recommendations for Kentucky schools in red counties as they plan to return to in-person classes in January, and he outlined how these schools may continue limited in-person instruction under certain conditions in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Starting on Nov. 23, Gov. Andy Beshear suspended in-person instruction in Kentucky’s public and private schools until Jan. 4. During a COVID-19 briefing on Dec. 14, Beshear said that the decision to suspend in-person instruction was made in order to stunt the exponential growth of new cases in Kentucky that occurred in October and November.
“You all know that in order to stop the exponential growth of this virus, we took some aggressive measures,” Beshear said. “While most schools around the state had already moved to virtual options, we believe it reached a point where it was necessary to instruct all schools to go to that model until Jan. 4. This, for most schools, is the last week of instruction for that date, anyways. As promised, we said we were going to work on the conditions under which a school in a red county could still have some form of in-person instruction.”
During his briefing, Beshear provided some adjustments to the recommendations given to schools that fall within an orange or red county on the Kentucky Incident Rate Map. Red counties are considered critical and have more than 25 average daily cases per 100,000 people. As of Dec. 14, all 120 counties in Kentucky — except for Fulton and Owsley — were considered in the critical red level.
Beshear said that the recommendations for school districts in orange counties would remain relatively similar, but school districts in red counties would see changes to their recommendations.
“Our recommendation on orange, and this hasn’t changed, is a hybrid or a remote learning model. In red, our recommendations — and again, there are going to be some requirements that we’ll talk about as well — are that you consider remote learning or more aggressively implement a hybrid model,” Beshear said. “In other words, starting Jan. 4, there can be in-person instruction in red counties, but our recommendation is that it is done through a more aggressive hybrid model than would be used in orange. Whereby, we can continue to decrease the number of individuals that are going to be in the building at any given time.”
However, Beshear explained that these new recommendations come with certain conditions that must be met by the school districts.
“First, every school must provide a meaningful virtual option to students, whose families opt into it, that cannot negatively impact the virtual students’ GPA, class rank or other educational opportunity or recognition,” Beshear said. “We have had at least one instance of a school system that did not offer its AP classes virtually, meaning we had students, that have preexisting conditions that make COVID especially dangerous for them, having to decide whether their class rank is going to be impacted or whether they were going to go into an environment they believed is unsafe. To operate in a red county with community transmission this high, we can’t require and we can’t allow students to have to make that choice.”
Beshear said that these schools must accommodate all educators and employees who fall into a high-risk category in order to make the school facilities safe for them, as well as for the students.
“These accommodations can come in different forms, and we’ll be using the high-risk categories that the CDC has outlined,” Beshear said. “If you have employees that are 65 and older, that have heart, lung or kidney disease, these are employees that must be provided some accommodation. This is what keeps them safe. To say that we’re going to go to school when our county is red and force employees who are more susceptible to COVID that fall within one of those categories, is something we cannot allow.”
Beshear said that the state’s Healthy at School guidelines will become mandatory starting on Jan. 4, 2021, and schools who wish to return to in-person instruction by Jan. 4 must continue daily reporting.
Although schools in red counties can return to limited in-person instruction starting Jan. 4, Beshear issued a recommendation from the Kentucky Department for Public Health and the Kentucky Department of Education on when they believe it is best date for schools to return to in-person instruction.
“We recommend that schools not return to in-person learning sooner than Jan. 11, 2021, and let me explain why that is,” Beshear said. “Normally, you would start back on Jan. 4, but the need to have 14 days, the cycle of the virus, between Christmas and New Year’s when we expect a lot of individuals to get together so we’re going to ask people to keep it small. It’s another potential super-spread event. This is not a mandate, but it is much safer to start your in-person instruction on Jan. 11 than on Jan. 4.”
He added that these points provided a basic outline for the guidance that they will provide to schools, and he said he wanted to provide this guidance as early as possible in order to allow schools the time to discuss their reopening plans.
“There is going to be a lot to fill in, but we believed it was important to lead with this information as early as we can and will be receiving more feedback — we’ve already received a lot of feedback — from now until it all goes in writing,” Beshear said. “We expect to have that executive order out this week.”
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman also spoke during the Dec. 14 briefing about education, discussing how Beshear and his administration, she said, have provided flexibility for school districts during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic and during the new school year with regard to funding, food services, transportation, students’ special needs services and others.
She said, though, state health and education officials have continued to learn more about the anxiety and uncertainty that many students, teachers and parents are feeling during the pandemic.
“Even with all that flexibility, we continue to feel the anxiety and uncertainty that has resulted from this virus that no one understood. Since then, we’ve really learned a lot,” Coleman said. “The commissioner, the governor and myself, we’ve all held open, honest conversations with students, we’ve talked with parents, with teachers, with administrators, and we sought feedback from every shareholder that is part of this education community.”
She said that the education community is being prioritized during the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines in order to resume in-person classes as safely and as soon as possible. She also emphasized the trust that she has in educators to take care of students.
“Now we have a better idea of what this takes. We have a better idea of what this is going to look like after the holidays. Even better, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we know that these efforts are now time-limited,” Coleman said. “All of the groups that we have depended on to help stop the spread of COVID-19 across this state, I have to say that our school community has stepped up in major ways. I always say that if there’s ever a group of people that I trust more than anyone to create and implement mitigation strategies with fidelity to protect our kids, it’s certainly our educators and I know Gov. Beshear shares the same trust that I have with them.”
However, Coleman emphasized the important role that the community plays in ensuring that kids return to in-person instruction. The community also plays a significant role, she said, in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“Here’s the thing: They can’t do it alone,” Coleman said. “It takes every one of us doing the right thing to help our kids experience the consistency of a classroom again. Even the best mitigation strategy in large congregate populations like our schools cannot overcome the most self-serving behaviors. Please make sure that you are following these guidelines as well. … We are almost there. Make sure that you mask up and do everything that you need to do in order to get our kids back in school and help them to stay there.”
