Recently, on Nov. 24, Save the Children announced a new partnership with AppHarvest in an attempt to help educate children across Eastern Kentucky through the “Grow Green, Eat Green” project. During this project, officials with the organizations said that more than 1,600 children in six different counties will be provided indoor hydroponic grow kits and will be taught how to grow their own healthy and nutritious food, as well as the importance of healthy eating.
“Save the Children works in eight schools in Perry County, and also in surrounding counties so we work in 70 schools across Kentucky,” said Save the Children’s Kentucky State Director Alissa Taylor. Currently, with the “Grow Green, Eat Green” project, Taylor said, Save the Children has partnered with AppHarvest, the AgTech leader, to provide hands-on opportunities for children to learn about healthy food sources. “They're focused on hydroponic growth, so growing fresh fruits and vegetables in hydroponic plants,” said Taylor.
Taylor said that the project will focus on students from after-school programs and all of the fourth grade children who live in some of the state’s most impoverished counties, including Perry, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Leslie and Owsley.
The students, said Taylor, are receiving everything they need to help start their own indoor gardens, such as seeds, growing nutrients and supplies, pots and instructions to help them get growing. The students can also get live instruction via video conference on how to grow their own food from AppHarvest’s farming experts, as well as learn the benefits of hydroponic farming, said Taylor.
The organizations, said Taylor, focused on those particular students because the project aligns with their grade's curriculum on plant life cycle and will help the schools have some engaging activity for students. “Given the status of schools — in-person, out of person, virtual, packet learning — we felt this would provide a unique opportunity to give the students some hands-on learning activities,” said Taylor. “Hopefully it is a win-win for everyone.
“During a time when COVID-19 is having significant, detrimental impacts on children across eastern Kentucky – including the alarming increase of child hunger across our region – Save the Children is proud to partner with AppHarvest to educate children and families about ways to help end this vicious cycle of food insecurity in the future,” said Taylor. “Long-term, we really want to plant that interest in sustainable food growth, so focusing on access to nutritious food.”
She said that, many times, those healthy food options are not always readily available in the selected counties of the project.
An example of this lack of availability and variety, said Taylor, was evident in the food boxes that Save the Children has been giving out to people in Perry County throughout the pandemic. One of fresh produce items included in some of the boxes were eggplants, and many children were not aware of what they were and several parents did not know how to cook, or prepare, them.
“It really does demonstrate the lack of availability of variety in fresh fruits and vegetables in counties of Eastern Kentucky,” said Taylor.
The project, she said, is hoped to enable children to begin learning about more food options and see that growing their own food is easy and achievable.
“It's kind of become a lost art, a lost trade, in growing your own food,” said Taylor. “We're going to see kids over the next couple months giving it a shot to grow some food in their home and hopefully planting that seed of interest in sustainable food growth at home.”
“AppHarvest was founded as a benefit corporation and is also a certified B Corp, because we believe companies should be in the business of doing good,” said AppHarvest Director of Community Outreach and People Programs Amy Samples. “We’re building America’s AgTech capital from within Appalachia and know that education is core to achieving that.”
Taylor said this is phase one of the “Grow Green, Eat Green” project and it is expected to last a few months. During this phase, Taylor said, the students will be growing lettuce in their homes. The partnered organizations hope to have a phase two later on, she said. Virtual instruction for the children will take place with their teachers in the coming days.
