Due to lapses in response times, the Prestonsburg Fire Department recently filed for a Certificate of Need in order to provide emergency services throughout the city, however an appeal was filed against the move, leaving city officials wondering “why?”
According to Prestonsburg Fire Chief Mike Brown, the department recently filed for the CON due to the time lapse in response times regarding the city’s ambulance service provider.
“Since I’ve been here, it’s been through two separate companies and the service has been about the same with both,” Brown said.
Brown said that the department believed there were issues and having operated a first response service, although not providing transportation. There’s been a number of times, while responding to calls, Brown said, the department needed a quick transport, or just a transport in general, but they were left waiting long periods of time.
Several years in the past, Brown said, the city ran an emergency transport service, but the program was cut shortly after. After recently looking into the matter, and having discussions with Mayor Les Stapleton and the city council, the department believed the need was great enough to apply for the CON needed to provide quick response times for emergency transports.
Brown said if the CON was approved, it would relieve other entities from providing services inside the city, and would allow them to concentrate more energy at a county-wide level. Brown said the department was able to reach an agreement with LifeGuard, the county’s provider for ambulance services, regarding 911 calls. However, Emergent Care, a company which is currently seeking a CON to provide ambulance services to parts of Floyd County, but recently had their CON blocked by a LifeGuard appeal, filed an appeal to block the PFD certificate.
Brown said he’s ran the numbers, and the department features two paramedics, who are full-time fire fighters as well as has two part-time individuals who are also licensed paramedics. That gives the department four paramedics and approximately 25 EMT’s.
“We have the man power to and we have an abundance of things in place to make this happen,” Brown said. “We even have two ambulance units and now, we’re just waiting to find out what’s going on.
Brown said what really aggravates him about the matter, is the fact that the department has the resources available and the need is obviously there. However, the appeal from a company, whom Brown said was trying to start from the ground up, has hindered its ability to combat the issue.
“At the end of the day, the people who are suffering are the ones that need those services provided in an adequate manner,” Brown said.
Mayor Les Stapleton said the issue regarding the ambulance response times isn’t about the company not being able to perform its job, it’s more about lack of personnel. That makes Emergent Care’s decision to block the city’s CON even more curious, he added.
Stapleton said that he had filed a letter of support for Emergent Care, when the company offered to serve several areas on the county, which officials felt were being neglected. Stapleton said that if the city was to get approved, it would aid other entities in the county, leaving them to focus at a more county-wide level and thus the ones with the most to benefit are those individuals in need of adequate ambulance services.
