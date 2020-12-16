On Dec. 12, the Prestonsburg Police Department, alongside the Prestonsburg Fire Department, held its annual Shop with a Cop holiday event, which was a success, according to one of the event’s lead Approximately 10 families with children from Prestonsburg and Floyd County had the opportunity to come to Prestonsburg City Hall, where PPD and PFD personnel loaded holiday care packages in the family’s vehicles, before then getting to head to Walmart, where the children, who each received $100, got to pick out presents with a member of the PPD or PFD.
According to Bingham, the care packages which were given to the families included a hygiene bag for the each kid and a basket of food items such as corn, green beans, peas, rolls, mashed potatoes, corn bread and other items. Bingham said that the departments made sure that the families would have a little bit of food, other than what would be used for a Christmas dinner.
“Now, that’s just the food basket they each got,” Bingham said. “They each got a case of pop, each kid got a bag of candy which was donated to us. Along with all that, each kid included in the program also received three gifts each that we bought and wrapped for them.”
Bingham said each child also received a pair of shoes and winter boots, as well as hats and gloves. The children also received two outfits that the departments purchased and a winter jacket, which were not included in each child’s $100 limit.
After the care packages were loaded in the family’s vehicles, it was off to Walmart, where the children got to walk around the store with a member of the PPD or PFD in order to spend their respective limit.
Bingham, who participated with a family that had six children, said that the program is a “huge blessing to be a part of.”
“Just the looks on the kids faces when you tell them that they each get $100,” Bingham said. “It’s almost like they’re in disbelief. Then they start putting stuff in shopping carts and you let them know that they still have money remaining, and their face lights up in surprise…that’s what its about.”
Bingham added that programs such as the annual Shop with a Cop program helps put things in perspective such as the fact that there are many families, not only in Prestonsburg and Floyd County, that struggle to get by during the holidays, especially this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bingham said that the city would like to thank ll the PPD and PFD staff for the work and effort that goes into these programs each year. He added that they would also like to thank its program sponsors which included: Gold Sponsors; Walmart, Kickin Ash, Action Petroleum, Western Construction, Younce’s Septic, Pop’s Chevrolet, East KY Tender Care Pediatrics, Davis Brothers Construction, Randy Rice Plumbing, Mann Toyota, Prestonsburg Food City, CW Foods Group LLC and Ohio Valley Physicians. Silver Sponsors; Sparks family Enterprises, Mountain Metal Recyclables, Adams Used Auto Parts, In Memory of Glenna Sexton, Daffodils Boutique, Dr. Gary N and Lisa Francis, Ajok and Associates, Floyd County Farm Bureau, US Bank and Williamson Excavation. Bronze Sponsors; East KY Pawn, Kenneth Prater, Lou’s Place for Pets, Slone’s Garage, Lad-N-Lassie, William Salyer, Michael Spears CPA, Earl McGuire, Hall and Clark Insurance, State Rep Ashley Tackett Laferty, Ronnie Mearl Slone, Edford Clark Jr. DMD, HT Hackney Company, Sugar Magnolias, Elmer and Janice Bentley, Community Trust Bank, Angie G Photography, People’s Bank, Little Rascals Boutique, Century 21 American Way Reality and Flowers Bakery.
