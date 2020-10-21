As many local governments in the area and the nation have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Allen has recently discovered relief money that could result in the city receiving reimbursement.
During its special called meeting on Monday, Oct. 19, the Allen City commission made a motion to approve City Attorney Beth Shortridge to compete an application that could see the city reimbursed more than $12,000.
According to Shortridge, Ben Hale from the Big Sandy Area Development District called her to inform the city is eligible for a federal grant. She said the grant could possibly reimburse the city for monies it had paid its Police Department from March 1st until Monday’s meeting. The grant could see the city get a maximum of approximately $12,500.
Shortridge also notified the commission that they are also eligible for reimbursement for any cleaning supplies it may have needed, during that time, to continue to operate city hall or the Police Department. However, Mayor Sharon Woods and Commission member Elmer “Fudd” Parsons said that the city received donations from the city Fire Department regarding cleaning supplies.
According to Shortridge, she plans on preparing the application this week in order to get it in before the December deadline. The commission passed a unanimous resolution to allow Shortridge to prepare the application and submit it prior to the deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.