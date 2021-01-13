Recently, the City of Allen voted to terminate its current contract with the city’s police chief and in doing so, created a law enforcement void within the city, which it hopes to fill during a special meeting later this week.
On Jan. 4, during the regular meeting of the Allen City Commission, officials made the decision to terminate the employment of current police chief, Darvin Marsillett, after the commission went into an executive session during the meeting and voted to do so, after coming out of closed session.
According to the city’s letter to Marsillett, which was acquired via open records, during the meeting the commission voted 5-0 to terminate his contract. The letter states that Marsillett is to also turn in all city property by Friday, Jan. 15.
The letter said that the commission is also requesting receipts for approximately $1,300, he spent on equipment, along with the return of city equipment. According to the letter, if receipts cannot be provided, the City of Allen is requesting that Marisllett return the full $1,300 amount.
In order to fill its now vacant police presence, according to City Attorney Beth Shortridge, the Commission will hold a special called meeting on Jan. 15 in order to enter into an agreement with either the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office or the Prestonsburg Police Department for services.
Marsillett did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
