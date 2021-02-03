After terminating its police chief last month, the City of Allen has been without a police presence for several weeks. However, after a recent agreement, the city is set to once again have law enforcement present in Allen limits.
During the regular meeting of the Allen City Council on Jan. 15, council members voted to enter into an interlocal agreement with the City of Prestonsburg and its police department to provide policing services for the city. The decision came after the council received proposals from the PPD, as well as the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office to assist Allen with its lack of law enforcement.
Representatives from each department was in attendance to the Jan. 15 meeting, where each agency had the opportunity to explain their proposal, as well as answer any questions the council may have had.
According to the proposal made by the FCSO, a deputy would be assigned to the city and would be providing law enforcement-related services, while maintaining a visible presence within the designated assigned area, during the scheduled time. The proposal said that the deputy would be assigned to approximately 20 hours per week, which representatives said would be divided over a five-day period. According to the proposal, those hours could run at a consistent period or spilt and the deputy would be allowed and encouraged to utilize the Allen city police station for business. The FCSO would provide those services, the proposal said, for approximately $1,850 per month.
According to the proposal made by the PPD, the inter-local agreement between Allen and the Prestonsburg Police Department would be for approximately two years, with the agreement being renewable every year after. Regular patrols for the City of Allen would be made throughout the day and night, seven days a week, the proposal said. The PPD would also respond to calls for emergency and non-emergency law enforcement services in the city of Allen, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so long as the agreement remains in effect, which Mayor Sharon Woods said would be a nice added aspect, as to not have to wait for 911 calls to go through Pikeville’s Post 9.
After hearing both proposals, both law enforcement agencies were asked to leave to meeting, as the council went into executive session to discuss which proposal would be best for the city. Once closed session had ended and the regular meeting began again, Woods informed both agencies that the council had voted to enter into an agreement with the PPD.
“Both agencies are phenomenal and we really can’t go wrong either way,” Woods said. “But, after some discussion the council has voted to go with the city of Prestonsburg and its proposal.”
With the City of Allen voting to enter into the agreement with PPD, the next step was for the Prestonsburg City Council to approve entering into the agreement and during its meeting on Jan. 28, the council did so.
“Their incorporated limits is only 100 yards outside of our incorporated limits, so it’s not a big stretch,” Mayor Les Stapleton said. “I’ve checked with Cpt. Ross Shurtluff, Cpt. Randy Woods and Chief Larry Woods, and they have all said that this shouldn’t be any problem.”
Allen City Attorney Beth Shortridge, who was in attendance to Prestosnburg’s virtual meeting said that she had no questions regarding the agreement and added that the city is looking forward to working with Prestonsburg and its police department.
Stapleton informed Shortridge that he would sign the agreement and have Shurtleff run it over to Allen for Woods to sign. He added that the agreement would be shipped out to the Department of Local Government for approval on Friday Jan. 29.
