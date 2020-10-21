Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) will soon launch the new Workforce Solution’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMI) program focused on waterjet cutting technology and CNC machining.
The program is housed on the Mayo Campus of BSCTC, and is funded by The Economic Development Administration in partnership with Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS).
The AMI Program is a 16-week fast-track advanced manufacturing program designed to meet the immediate manufacturing needs of eastern Kentucky.
This training consists of three five-week courses in the essential skills of waterjet cutting systems, CNC machines, blueprint reading, precision measurement, and set up/operation—as well as CAD/CAM software for programming of the machines.
BSCTC President Sherry Zylka stated, “The AMI Program is one of the best ways forward to answer the demands of industry and to prepare for a thriving economy we are helping build in our region. Specifically, we seek to educate people to create high-quality goods made to buyers’ exact specifications.”
The AMI program provides the fundamental skills needed to start a career in waterjet cutting technology and CNC Machining. A combination of classroom instruction and hands-on training ensures students will be ready to enter the workforce in sixteen weeks.
Upon successful completion, students will receive 18 college credit hours and the KCTCS CNC Machining & Waterjet Technology Certificate, CPR/First Aid certification, and OSHA 10 training.
For more information about this state-of-the art program, please contact Stephen Music at, (606) 788-2808, or email him at, Smusic0015@kctcs.edu.
