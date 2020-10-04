After Kentucky saw its highest-ever daily total of new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear warned Kentuckians that the state is now entering the third escalation of new cases.

On Oct. 3, Beshear reported 1,275 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, which is the state’s highest-ever daily total of new COVID-19 cases. Of the new cases, 166 were from children ages 18 and younger, with 27 of them being children ages 5 and younger and the youngest being two months old. Beshear also reported eight new deaths on Oct. 3, which makes at least 1,205 Kentuckians who have died from the virus so far.

Beshear warned Kentuckians that “the third escalation of COVID-19 cases” is currently happening across the state, which is evidenced by the state seeing a pattern of higher numbers of new COVID-19 cases. He urged Kentuckians to continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands in order to slow the spread of the virus.

“We are entering the third escalation of COVID-19 cases, so we all need to do our part to slow the spread of the coronavirus and save fellow Kentuckians. We have to maintain urgency. We have already lost more than 1,200 Kentuckians,” Beshear said in a statement. “Please wear facial coverings and social distance. This is more important than ever as our children return to in-person classes and we try to reenergize our economy. People also need to get their flu shot so we don’t overburden our hospitals and health care systems.”

Kentuckians are being asked to limit travel, particularly to states with positivity rates of above 15 percent, in order to limit the transmission of the virus. There is currently a travel advisory for states that are reporting a positivity rate of equal to or greater than 15 percent, including Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Kentuckians who decide to travel to any of these states are recommended by the Kentucky Department for Public Health to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning home. KDPH also recommends that Kentuckians use extra precaution if they decide to travel to states that are reporting positivity rates of equal to or greater than 10 percent.

Kentucky's positivity rate is at 4.74 percent, as of Oct. 3. According to the state’s official COVID-19 website, 12,121 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus so far.

Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.

According to the CDC, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.