On heels of several schools in Floyd County seeing positive COVID-19 cases, Prestonsburg Elementary being the latest as of Oct. 20, Floyd Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins said the district is working to navigate the pandemic.

According to Adkins, what the board has been seeing recently is that very few students have been causing the outbreaks of cases, as he said most of the quarantines have stemmed from faculty. Many of which, he added were contacts that originated from outside the school system.

During the discussion, the board announced via press release, that instruction at Prestonsburg Elementary would be going all online beginning Wednesday, Oct 21. Instruction will remain online through Oct. 30 with PES staff and students expected to return Nov. 2

“We want everyone to know that we are giving you as much information we can. We work closely with the Floyd County health Department and the health departments from surrounding counties,” Adkins said. “We are working hard to take all the information and medical input we have and make the best possible decision. The health and well being of our students and staff is our primary concern.”

Adkins said the district is trying to have its activities as open as possible, but safely. The district also wanted to let its parents make the best decisions for their respective children regarding the decision whether or not to go virtual or in-person learning.

According to Adkins, the district has been in constant contact with the Floyd County Health Department, even talking “three to four” times a week regarding cases and tracing.

With recent escalation of cases and schools having to quartile or move to “all virtual” learning, Adkins said the district has already began discussing “what if” scenarios and possible procedures if cases continue to increase, as he added the students and staff safety will be the biggest concern regarding any decision.

“We’ve had some conversations, as we head into the flu season especially, about what it may look like as far as in-person and virtual learning,” Adkins said. “But, nothing has been decided yet as we’ve got a little bit of time to make those decisions. However, we are concerned about the upcoming flu season and what it may look like.”