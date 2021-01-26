During its regular meeting on Jan. 25, the Floyd County Board of Education voted for its students to remain in virtual learning, as well as to suspend all middle school and elementary sports, with the decision set to be re-evaluated at its next meeting.

According to the board, postponing a decision regarding the matter will allow more of its staff who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to do so.

Due to the number of county’s cases, and the decision to postpone its decision regarding returning to in-person/hybrid, the board also voted to immediately suspend all elementary and middle school sporting events and practices.

According to to the board, both decisions will be reevaluated at its next meeting scheduled for Feb. 22.

For more information on the board’s latest decision, pick up the Jan. 27 edition of the Floyd Chronicle and Times.