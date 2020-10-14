Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins announced Oct. 14 that Floyd Central High School will remain all-virtual until Oct. 26, just days after it was announced the school would be going virtual for the remainder of the week.

Contact tracing is still ongoing for the high school, but at this point, we know we have 23 staff members on quarantine,” Adkins said in a statement. “Because of the high number of staff who cannot return to work, we have decided to remain virtual at FCHS until Oct. 26.”

Adkins said the decision will also result in the continued suspension of all extracurricular activities.

“We are extending the suspension of all extracurricular activities, practices and games until Monday, Oct. 19,” Adkins said in the statement. “At that time, we will reassess the situation and make another decision. At that point, contact tracing should be much further along and we should have a clearer picture of the extent of possible contacts to the staff member who tested positive.” Adkins said in the statement that the district’s number one priority is the safety of the children.

“We do hope that all of you know that our decisions are not made lightly and that our number one priority is to keep our children and our staff safe,” he said. “We are making our decisions based on safety, data and input from our Floyd County Health Department and are doing what we believe will give our students and staff the best opportunity to remain healthy.

“We hope you will join us in keeping all our family who have tested positive or who are in quarantine in our thoughts and prayers,” he continued. “We hope you will join us in trying to always do better with wearing our masks, washing our hands and socially distancing. As we have seen, this virus can affect anyone and it certainly takes all of us doing what we can to lessen the spread.”