The Floyd County Schools District announced Oct. 12 that Floyd Central High School will be moving to all-virtual for the remainder of this week.

Superintendent Danny Adkins said that a staff member at the school has tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, the Floyd County Health Department has asked that in-person instruction be moved to virtual.

“This means that no one will report to Floyd Central High School tomorrow and that any students who attend the Floyd County Area Technology Center for half day or the Floyd County School of Innovation for half day will also be virtual for the remainder of this week,” Adkins said. “These changes are necessary until contact tracing can be completed.”

Also, he said, the change affects other school activities.

“At this point there will be no activities, game, or practices on Tuesday, Oct. 13,” he said. “We will reevaluate and make decisions on extra and co-curricular activities for the remainder of the week as contact tracing progresses. Contact tracing will be ongoing this week and will be conducted by the Floyd County Health Department Contact Tracing Team with instructions and a release date if needed.”

The district, he said, is working closely with the health department.

“We will continue to provide our community with as much information as possible. We ask that everyone cooperate with the Floyd County Health Department as they try to help minimize the spread of the virus and the number of people affected,” he said. “Please know that we are following CDC guidelines and Healthy at School Guidelines and will continue to do what we can to reduce any risk to our students, staff and community. Student and staff safety is our top priority.”