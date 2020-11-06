As Floyd County remains in the red, due to its rate of cases of COVID-19, the Floyd County Board of Education announced on Friday that district instruction will remain virtual until Nov. 30.

According to Superintendent Danny Adkins, although the district acknowledges this isn’t an “ideal situation” for students or their families, FCS is committed to slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the positivity rate of which has been increasing locally. Adkins said the district’s goal is to get back to school, but in order to do that, a better handle on the spread of the virus is needed.

“When the county is deemed to be red, all instruction is virtual and extracurricular activities are suspended. This has been determined by health officials to be the best route to reducing the spread and protecting our students, staff and community,” Adkins said in a press release.

The FCS made the following decisions regarding athletics based on guidelines provided by the state:

• Contests/games that fall under KHSAA postseason jurisdiction will proceed.

• Follow KHSAA Healthy at Sports guidance which allows practice, but no games or game-like simulations for teams not already in postseason play.

• Reschedule regular season contests planned for next week, when possible.

• Review the data again on Thursday evening and make another determination about athletics next Friday morning.