Officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) are holding community town hall live event, “COVID-19 Vaccine: Fact versus Fiction,” via Zoom and Facebook at noon on Thursday, Jan. 21.

ARH medical experts will share the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine, and will hold a question and

answer session during the event. If you plan to participate, you can submit questions ahead of time at,

heast@arh.org.

You can join the live community town hall by visiting, https://zoom.us/s/95359031629. You can also call, 1-646-876-9923, and use the code 95359031629#, or call, 1-301-715-8592, and use the code 95359031629#.